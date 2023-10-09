Sophie's been very fortunate when it comes to love! Supplied

When New Idea caught up with Sophie in December last year, she confirmed she was head over heels for Steve, and hinted that an engagement might be around the corner. At that point, Sophie and Steve, a chairman of an IT company, had been seeing each other for about a year.

"Yes, I'm in love," she told us.

"He's lovely and kind and thoughtful. He's probably one of the kindest men I've ever met and I feel very lucky. He definitely has a lot of character and he's definitely a solid, good man."

Steve has always won the love of Sophie's kids Bella and Jack. Supplied

Sophie says Steve swept her off her feet after a chance meeting at a restaurant in Avalon on Sydney's Northern Beaches. It wasn't long before he won the love and affection of her teenage kids, Bella and Jack.

"It's relaxed and he's amazing with my kids," she said.

And although Steve doesn't have his own children, he easily adapted to being a stepdad to "witty and wonderful" Bella and her basketball-mad brother.

"He's a real family man," Sophie shared. "He adores his family, like I adore mine, and comes from a big family. There are a lot of similarities."

Sophie said Steve's proposal capped off an incredible eight-day holiday to the Whitsundays. Instagram

When she announced their engagement, Sophie also revealed Steve has the approval of her parents and the girlfriends who supported her during her 2015 divorce from radio executive Tony Thomas.

"My family, children, and friends are all so excited to have you in their lives. As I'm equally excited to become a member of your beautiful family," she wrote to Steve in her post.

Sophie moved into Steve's beautiful beachfront mansion as their relationship blossomed, and has transformed it from a bachelor pad into a stylish and comfortable family home full of love.

Bella and Jack are thrilled for their mum. Supplied

With the couple planning to tie the knot sooner rather than later, Sophie will have her pick of designers, who are surely lining up to dress her for the big day.

The honeymoon, however, may prove to be more problematic, as there are few places Sophie hasn't travelled to in her hosting roles on Luxury Escapes and The Great Outdoors, including some of the most romantic locations in the world like the Maldives, Fiji, and Europe.

"I'm in a really beautiful spot in my life right now," she beamed.

"I'm very grateful for it."