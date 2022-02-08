While Sophie was voted out, she was sent to join the other tribe rather than leave the game. 10

“It was f***ing horrible and they know exactly what I’m talking about. “It’s a game” is one thing – and I always credit good game play,” she continued on social media.

“But what one person did was beyond what I could deal with and am still clearly affected today. That type of s*** isn’t for me.”

Sophie was blindsided during Sunday night’s episode in a move orchestrated by Sandra Diaz-Twine, two-time American Survivor winner and current Blood V Water contestant.

However, the move caused another Survivor favourite, Samantha Gash, to turn on Sophie and vote her out, a move that seems to be at the centre of Sophie’s feelings of betrayal.

Sophie with her close ally, Ben Watson. 10

“I’m also really disappointed in production again,” she wrote about a scene where she and Sophie were matched in a physical challenge, and she allegedly asked Sam to keep the members of her alliance safe.

“Everyone could see us talking the whole time, we made a set deal on that podium.

“I told her she could win and get the victory in front of both tribes, but in return, my boys would be safe, and they wouldn’t be picked off. I put my trust in her again. And I swear on my children’s f***ing lives of that and hold my head high for that decision.”

Sophie went on to mark last night’s tribal council as the point she started to question if “mentally I was ok to be here”.

Samantha with Amy Ong, who also helped orchestrate the blindside. 10

While Sophie is a confessed Survivor super-fan, it’s her first time playing the game, while Sam is returning after a brief stint on season two.

She’s playing with her husband, Mark Wales, whom she met and fell in love with on the second season.

Familiarity with the game has proven to be an advantage for Sam, especially when participating in blindsides in order to move the game forward in the way she wants it to.

You can watch Survivor on 10 from Sunday-Tuesday at 7:30pm.