The popular crinkle cut chip has been recalled for fear of plastic contamination The Smith's Snackfood Company

As detailed in the Food Standards recall alert, the warning includes the 45g, 90g, and 170g packets of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar chips, and are marked with the best before date of January 15, 2023.

Consumers should not eat these products and if concerned for their health, are advised to seek medical advice. If you have any of these products, get in contact with The Smith's Snackfood Company (1800 025 789) to organise a refund.

Recall Details:

Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips: 45g, 90g, and 170g

Best before date: January 15, 2023

Stores: Woolworths (NSW & QLD), Independent Supermarkets (NSW & QLD) and IGA (QLD)

For further information contact, The Smith’s Snackfood​ Company- 1800 025 789