Tried and tested by the team at New Idea Food, these six-ingredient main meals offer maximum flavour with minimum effort in less than 25 minutes.
No matter the occasion, these delicious meals with leave your mouth watering, and ensure you get your fix of all the good stuff.
Scroll on for a collection of our favourite six ingredients recipes...
Smoky Pork with Avocado Nectarine Salad
Maximum flavour for less effort.
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Charred Chicken with Thai Noodle Salad
Feed the family for less with this summer salad staple.
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Salmon and Tomato Fettucine
You'll be sure to add this Italian-inspired dish to your repeat recipe roster.
Try the recipe for yourself here.
Cajun Beef and Corn Kebabs
Best served with tzatziki, these juicy kebabs make for a delicious mid-week meal.
Try the recipe for yourself here.