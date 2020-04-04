Pink then went on to slam the US government for dropping the ball when it comes to coronavirus screening.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real,” she wrote.

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Singer Pink has revealed that she has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Instagram

The mother-of-two then went on to pledge $500,000 (A$834,000) to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia where her mother, Judy, worked. She also announced that a further $500,000 would go to LA’s Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund.

In a lengthy post on social media today, the What About Us singer says she was self-isolating at home with her husband, Carey Hart, and two children when she developed symptoms for the virus. Instagram

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she said.

“You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”