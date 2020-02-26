Duffy opened up about her ordeal on her Instagram. Instagram

"Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.

"In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can.

"I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy."

She went on to add how she hoped her fans would be supportive.

"Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience."

Duffy, here in 2009, has been absent from the music scene for a number of years. Getty

Duffy - whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy - went to number one in 12 countries with Mercy.

The singer, from Nefyn in Gwynedd, Wales, then enjoyed success with her first album Rockferry as it became the UK's biggest selling album of 2008.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au, or 1800RESPECT 1800respect.org.au.