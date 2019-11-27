The supposed ancient practice offers a hole... we mean, whole, range of health benefits, according to healer and teacher Metaphysical Meagan.

"My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy." the Californian claimed via her Instagram page.

And that's not all.

Did you know, "30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!"

Since airing her anus in the elements, Meagan says it's not just her energy that's been invigorated.

She's upped her libido, regulated her sex organs and circadian rhythm, increased her personal magnetism and amplified her "auric field."

Another plus, "Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body."

Will this be the summer of "Sun's out, bums out?"