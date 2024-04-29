Kevon Watkins was sentenced to life in prison.

Kevon Watkins

Wifi War

American teenager Kevon Watkins had a history of arguing with his mother and siblings, especially when it came to the family’s wi-fi. However, in February 2018, the regular row turned fatal.

Watkins, from Georgia, was infuriated when he experienced a slow connection while playing his Xbox, due to other family members also using the internet. Watkins took it upon himself to change the wi-fi password.

After Alexus took the Xbox out of her brother's room, he killed her.

His mother, Latoya, wasn’t happy and attempted to remove the console from his room. When Watkins, then 16, threatened to beat his mum, his sister Alexus, 19, stepped in.

The pair argued before Watkins put her in a chokehold. A frantic Latoya called the police and when they arrived 10 minutes later, Watkins still had a hold on Alexus.

Alexus was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead of asphyxiation. Her brother was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, and sentenced to life in prison.

Kathleen Worrall (on left) killed her sister Susan.

Kathleen Worrall

Hair Straightener Horror

When you’ve got a sister close in age, squabbles can be a typical part of growing up. But for Kathleen Worrall, her younger sibling Susan took things too far and it ended with a fatal “final

act”, as described in court.

In August 2008, Kathleen, then 20, stabbed 18-year-old Susan 50 times after they got into a heated row.

Initially, they argued about a hair straightener, but then Kathleen discovered Susan had changed the password on their computer. Enraged, she attacked Susan with a knife.

The family's Strathfield home in Sydney was the crime scene.

She then phoned their father to confess. “Daddy, I’ve stabbed Susan,” Kathleen said. “I’ve got blood all over me.”

Convicted of manslaughter, Kathleen accepted a plea due to her suffering from a hormonal disorder, one she had stopped taking medication for.

Sentenced to a minimum of four years in jail in 2010, Kathleen was found dead in her cell from a pulmonary embolism just two months into her imprisonment.

Andrew Huber Young is charged with killing his niece.

Andrew Huber Young

T-shirt Tragedy

Most family arguments can usually be resolved with some negotiation and a cooling off period – but not for this household from Maine, United States.

In May 2022, a fight broke out between Huber Young brothers Andrew, 19, and Ethan, 22, allegedly over a T-shirt belonging to Andrew. Tensions were rising fast. To separate the siblings, their desperate parents walked Andrew out of the house and took his keys.

Police have alleged that Andrew stood on the outdoor deck of the family home and used his father’s gun to fire bullets through the door.

His dad, Mark Evans Young, was shot in the face. Ethan was also shot in the shoulder while he held his 22-month-old daughter, Octavia.

Police allege a bullet travelled through the toddler’s left arm and chest. The two men were treated for their wounds but sadly Octavia didn’t survive.

Huber Young pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

A trial date has still not been set.