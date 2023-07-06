We for one are stoked to see the reality television fan favourite start this new chapter in her life, just like her many friends, fans, and fellow Survivor stars who jumped into the comments section of her announcement post.
"YEEEEWWWWW," Survivor 'villain' and new dad Jordie Hansen wrote.
"FINALLY!!! I've been waiting too long for this announcement moment. Yay ❤️❤️❤️," said Brooke Jowett.
"This is gonna be one smokin' baby! Congrats you two!! 😍," 2021 Brains vs Brawns winner Hayley Leake chimed in.
"No wayyyy! Congrats 😍," fellow villain Simon Mee added.
Also sharing in their congratulatory messages were Shonee's Survivor besties Fenella McGowan who wrote that it was the "most exciting news ever" and 2023 Heroes vs Villains winner Liz Parnov.
Shonee first appeared on Champions vs Contenders in 2018 where she placed fourth.
She then returned to play in the 2020 All-Stars season where she placed seventh performing playing a third time in 2023's Heroes vs Villains where she finished the game in ninth place after being blindslide by fellow villain and 'ally' King George Mladenov.
To this date, Shonee is the only Survivor player to be brought back for three seasons.
The expecting mum was previously married to pro skateboarder Benny Fairfax in 2012.
After dating for five years, they married in 2017.
But in November 2021, Shonee divorced her husband citing "irreconcilable differences."