Now 33, the Survivor star shared the happy news with her almost 75,000 Instagram followers, simply captioning a photo of her and her baby daddy and boyfriend Matt Jamieson with "Mum and dad 💕🤰🏼👋🏼."

The undisputed queen of Australian Survivor Shonee Bowtell has taken to her Instagram to announce exciting personal news - she's pregnant!

From what we can tell based on the photos shared, Shonee seems to be considerably far along in her pregnancy, with a noticeably round baby bump.

Curiously, Shonee only revealed that she was no longer single, and was dating Matt a mere ten weeks prior to the pregnancy announcement, "hard launching" her new relationship with the knowledge she was now expecting a bub.

In a post of his own Matt captioned the same photos of him posing with Shonee with "Bun in the oven 💘."

Not much is known about Matt, or when his relationship with Shonee commenced.

What we do know however is that he runs his own rendering business - Render X - based in Queensland.