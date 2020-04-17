Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson has shocked fans by sharing photos of herself doing housework as she self isolates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
WATCH: Sarah Ferguson puts on animated performance to read Hairy Maclary
The Duchess of York can be seen mopping the floors in her kitchen in photos posted to Instagram by assistant Antonia Marshall yesterday.
The snaps were reportedly taken at the Windsor home she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew.
Another photo shows Fergie - who was sporting a navy skirt and emerald green silk blouse - washing up.
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson has shocked fans by sharing photos of herself doing housework.
Instagram
The Duchess of York can be seen doing the dishes.
Instagram
The photos come days after the royal was spotted preparing care packages with the Duke of York for staff at a hospice in Windsor in the UK as the coronavirus continues to have a devastating toll in the UK.
The pictures came with a caption: "@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today.
The photos were posted on Instagram by Fergie's assistant.
Instagram
It is believed the photos were taken at her home in Windsor in the UK.
Instagram
"The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others.
"So proud of them all..."
Prince Andrew helping healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instagram
Fergie and Andrew are reportedly self-isolating together at the Royal Lodge.
Sarah’s emotional post comes after it was speculated Princess Eugenie is on the verge of announcing baby news after she shared a heartwarming message on social media.