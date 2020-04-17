Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson has shocked fans by sharing photos of herself doing housework as she self isolates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of York can be seen mopping the floors in her kitchen in photos posted to Instagram by assistant Antonia Marshall yesterday.

The snaps were reportedly taken at the Windsor home she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Another photo shows Fergie - who was sporting a navy skirt and emerald green silk blouse - washing up.