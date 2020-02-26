Married At First Sight's Stacey says she needs 'evidence' and 'proof' that husband Michael cheated on her with David's wife Hayley.

She says she believes her husband when he says Hayley is a 'liar', simply because Michael finds the recovering drug addict and bodybuilder 'disgusting.'

Michael denies hooking up with Hayley, who says it 'f--kin' oath' happened.

WATCH: MAFS’ Michael denies kissing Hayley