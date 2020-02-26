Married At First Sight's Stacey says she needs 'evidence' and 'proof' that husband Michael cheated on her with David's wife Hayley.
She says she believes her husband when he says Hayley is a 'liar', simply because Michael finds the recovering drug addict and bodybuilder 'disgusting.'
Michael denies hooking up with Hayley, who says it 'f--kin' oath' happened.
'She is the last person he would have hooked up with in this experience,' Stacey told producers.
'He thinks she’s disgusting. It doesn’t make sense.'
Adding to the insults, Stacey said, 'She is an absolute scumbag. She does not know what’s coming for her. I’m about to turn a f—king steam train onto her at this dinner party.'
Stacey became fiery after Hayley gave her a detailed account of her drunken hotel hook-up with Michael, while his wife was in Adelaide spending time with her little boys.
'That night, we were all drunk. Michael was definitely flirtatious,' Hayley recalled.
'He was walking around at one stage like he was King Dick. He actually said to me at one stage that if David’s not giving me what I need, that he can give me what I need. I’m sorry, I can see the hurt in your eyes.'
Stacey was mortified, telling her, 'I just feel sick.'
Later that night, Michael told producers, 'I despise Hayley.'
