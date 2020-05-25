Shane's eldest daughter, Brooke Warne, 22, is reportedly set to marry her long-term boyfriend Alex Heath. Getty

The couple have been dating for close to four years after their friendship turned into something more.

And it seems Brooke’s spin-bowling dad will be more than willing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle, as the 50-year-old revealed recently that he’s grown closer to his family since retiring.

Shane spoke on Fox Sports’ A Week with Warnie and admitted that he was “arrogant” and “selfish” during the height of his career and regrets the effect his many scandals had on his family.

Shane spoke on Fox Sports’ A Week with Warnie and admitted that he was “arrogant” and “selfish” during the height of his career. Getty

“I’m not proud of my decisions,” he said. “Some of the things were really hard to take. I let my family down, embarrassed my children ... but that’s something I have to live with.”

Shane’s career controversies aren’t the only thing he’s opened up about – the cricket star also dishes on his failed engagement to Liz Hurley.

Shane recently opened up about his failed engagement to Liz Hurley. Getty

“We talked about all the great times, but we also talked about some of the stuff off the field, too,” he told Fitzy & Wippa.

“So, my engagement with Elizabeth and our time together, and lots of other off-field stuff, too.”

