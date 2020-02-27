Portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh From 1953. Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth 2nd H R H Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh formal dress Buckingham Palace 1985. Shutterstock

The unearthed photographs have surfaced just as the Queen marked 68 years as Head of State.

Whilst the honour of longest reigning monarch sits with 19th century emperor of Austria, Franz Joseph I who reigned for 67 years 355 days, this new achievement puts her at number five.

Still ahead of her is Louis XIV of France at 72 years 110 days, Rama IX of Thailand at 70 years and 126 days, Johann II of Liechtenstein at 70 years and 91 days and K'inich Janaab' Pakal I of Palenque at 68 years and 33 days.

The royal couple have been married for a whopping 70 years. Getty

“She’s got do about another 5 years, fingers crossed, she is 94 this year. Wouldn’t you love her to get to 100 and be the longest reigning monarch of all time?” Angela Mollard asks on New Idea’s Royals podcast.

“I think she deserves it with what she had to put up with and what she still has to manage with what we saw over Christmas and New Year with ‘megxit.’”