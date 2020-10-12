Meanwhile, another viewer criticised Scott for telling off Jasmin for being indecisive, pointing out his “scolding was condescending”.

And when the open call for 2021’s participants went out, another viewer sniped, “Hope Scotty & Shelley are gone.”

Now, a Nine insider tells New Idea that, during production earlier this year, Scott spent less time at the Brighton builds, prompting concern that his heart is no longer in the show.



Scott (right) with his long-time co-star Shelley Craft (left). Instagram

“Scott [was] rarely on-site. They edit his visits to make it look like he’s there more,” claims the source.

Now there are whispers behind the scenes that Scotty’s former Backyard Blitz co-host Jamie Durie – who shares the same manager as the carpenter – could be an option for the gig if Scott decides to step down from the show.

But Scott has told New Idea he’s not going anywhere and that he remains loyal and grateful to the show that made him a star.

Jamie (pictured) is tipped to take over Scott's gig when the time is right. Instagram

“I couldn’t think of going anywhere else,” he tells New Idea. [Nine] has been supportive and loyal to me over the years and vice versa. I’ve been very lucky.”



But last year, the famous tradie hinted that he was considering retirement as he heads closer to his sixth decade.



“I might be in trouble – another three years and I will be 60,” he told TV Week. “That’s staying in one show for a long time.”

Scott (pictured) takes a ciggie break during filming. Supplied

But it seems getting back into his fitness regimen is helping the 57-year-old feel as though he’s got a new lease on life.

“I let myself go a bit last year,” he previously explained. “When you’re getting old and you slow down, you realise, ‘Jeez, I better pull my finger out.’”

Find out more in the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!