Schapelle sells homemade clocks on Amazon now Instagram

“Be kind to yourself, you’re your own best friend, you live in your head 24/7 so make it a nice place,” Schapelle said.

“Never be negative towards yourself. Be honest and caring and uplifting.”

She also warns against the dangers of excessive drinking.

“I have my second week off beer. I like beer a lot. So I have begun to have like two or three weeks off and then I’ll drink again and then I like to give myself breaks.”

Everything in moderation guys.

Lulu is Schapelle’s “best friend”. Instagram

Schapelle’s “best friend”, her dog LuLu (full name Lucile), also makes an appearance.

“I do have girlfriends, I have friends, but she’s always by my side,’’ she said.

“I had been sick the past week with a stomach bug and she stayed by my side all day.”

It’s kind of sweet.

Schapelle's done plenty of weird things online... Instagram

According to The Herald, Winnie bought the message from Schapelle through the app memmo.me. Apparently Winnie was feeling down so asked Schapelle to cheer her up.

“What do you do for self care? I like to read books. I find when I watch Netflix and movies I get disappointed. Why is this even a movie? Why are these people so famous and rich? This movie is s**t,” Schapelle advised.

“I like to read books so you envision your own creation.”

She also claims to have read the Bible four times. Weird flex, but you do you Schapelle.

It’s an odd video but it's nice that she's doing relatively ok. It doesn’t look like we need a #FreeSchapelle hashtag just yet.

