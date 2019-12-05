RELATED: 5 Of Melbourne’s Abandoned (And Maybe Haunted) Places

Why Are Ghost Tours So Popular?

Melbourne’s ghost tours are some of the best attractions ever. They’ve got experienced guides and expert historians giving you interactive experiences you’ll never forget. You can do them during the day or at night, add dining options, and do some drinking while you’re at it! Some tours offer investigations and overnight stays at certain haunted locations – if you’re brave enough, that is.

There’s nothing quite like a Melbournian’s love for Halloween. Need proof? Just attend their annual Hauntville Haunted House Halloween Festival where you’ll find haunted houses to scare the living daylights out of you!

The 10 Best Ghost Tours in Melbourne

If you’ve already started googling, “where are the best ghost tours near me?”, stop right there! We’ve done all the work for you by compiling all the scariest ghost tours in Melbourne!

10. Haunted Bookshop

History: Ghost historian Drew Stinton founded his bookstore in 1997, which resulted in a local cult following. You’ll find occult books, tarot decks, and esoteric guides on the bookshelves to school you on the town’s darkest secrets.

Overview: You’ll be guided through the world of Magick, Witchcraft, Satanism, and Alchemy, among other odd topics and curiosities. Unfortunately, it recently closed down because of issues with the property owner.

Price: $AUD18 per person

More Info: The Haunted Bookshop Tour by Drew Stinton

9. St Kilda Cemetery

History: The cemetery first opened in 1855, making it one of the oldest in the area. It was briefly closed to the public in the 1900s and re-opened 23 years later to add more gravesites.

Overview: You’ll find over 50,000 graves in the cemetery, with tombstones everywhere you turn. The tour can take place any time of the day, with guides leading you to the most interesting graveyards and monuments.

Price: $AUD50 per person

More Info: St Kilda Cemetery Tour by Walking Tours of Melbourne

8. Williamstown

History: Indigenous Australians once occupied the land until it was colonised in 1837. They named the town after King William IV, and it remains haunted by memories of crime, murder, and mysterious deaths.

Overview: The tour starts from Hobsons Bay, leading you through the ghostly town with nothing but a lantern. You’ll get to visit the oldest morgue in Victoria, some cemeteries, ancient burial grounds, and the historic seaport.

Price: $AUD36 per person

More Info: Ghost of The Old City by Lantern Ghost Tours

7. Ballarat Cemetery

History: This area was one of the prime destinations during Australia’s gold rush, but it came at a high cost. Mining accidents killed thousands after losing the Eureka Rebellion against colonists in 1854.

Overview: The tour takes you to the mass graveyard of soldiers and miners killed during the gold mining era. You’ll also get to visit the Chinese and Jewish cemeteries!

Price: $AUD27 per person

More Info: Ballarat Old Cemetery Ghost Tour by Eerie Tours

6. J Ward Asylum

History: Previously known as the Ararat County Gaol, the facility was a prison and a psychiatric ward for the insane. It opened in 1861, executing and hanging its murderous inmates until it closed down in 1991.

Overview: The jail is a two-hour drive from Melbourne, but the travel is well worth it! The tour starts at the museum, leading up to the gallows, the graveyard of prisoners, and finally, a closer look at the wards.

Price: $AUD36 per person

More Info: J Ward Lunatic Asylum Ghost Tour by Lantern Ghost Tours

5. Beechworth Asylum

History: Formerly called the Mayday Hills Lunatic Asylum, it was one of the largest mental hospitals of its time. Built in 1857 and shut down in 1995, the new owners reopened it after a few years to boost tourism in the area.

Overview: You can take a day or night tour, depending on your mood. The guides will walk you through the building’s stories and some of its most memorable insane patients.

Price: $AUD40 per person

More Info: Day Or Night Ghost Tours by Asylum Ghost Tours

4. Point Cook Homestead

History: Surrounded by a vast property, the homestead belonged to the Chirnside family who built it in the 1850s. Ghost hunters claim that the soul of Thomas Chirnside continues to haunt the place he called home.

Overview: The tour tells Thomas and his brother Andrew’s story, involving tales of betrayal between the two. There are high reports of paranormal activity in the home, stables, and the nearby beach.

Price: $AUD36 per person

More Info: Point Cook Homestead Ghost Tour by Lantern Ghost Tours

3. Her Majesty’s Pentridge Prison

History: The majestic prison opened in 1851 and shut down operations in 1997. The city declared it a heritage for its rich historical significance, having executed and buried some of Australia’s most ruthless criminals ever.

Overview: The tour highlights the cells of its notable inmates: Chopper Reed, Ned Kelly, and Ronald Ryan. Paranormal activity is very high, and there are reports of unexplained psychic attacks on visitors and guides.

Price: $AUD48 per person

More Info: Pentridge Prison D Division Ghost Tour by Lantern Ghost Tours

2. Old Melbourne Gaol

History: The Melbourne Gaol opened its doors in 1842 and closed in 1929, turning into a museum dedicated to its shady past. The jail executed the country’s most infamous criminals and serial killers.

Overview: You get an immersive experience of the prison’s haunted facilities, explore the watch house, and the gallows. Every nook and cranny is dripping with history and bloodshed, making it one of the most feared places in Victoria.

Price: $AUD38 per person

More Info: Ghosts? What Ghosts! Tour by Old Melbourne Gaol

1. Altona Homestead

History: In 1842, Alfred Langhorne built the first homestead in the Logan Reserve. According to historians, there were many mysterious deaths, heartaches, and tragedies linked to the family’s home.

Overview: Caretakers and volunteers have reported sightings, sounds, and strange activities. This is the number one tour for those who want to try paranormal investigations, complete with equipment and an overnight stay – if you dare.

Price: $AUD36 per person

More Info: Altona Homestead Ghost Tour by Lantern Ghost Tours

Hauntingly Fun

Chasing ghosts may sound scary, but it’s more fun than frightening! So, what are you waiting for? Go book some haunted tours in Melbourne and create memories that will haunt you for the rest of your life!

