In the final mission, recruits were made to jump out of a chopper into the ocean to a boat, get to shore, cover their tracks then locate a hidden cache containing keys to an escape vehicle and get to the safe RV point.

With just Darius, Millie, Riana, and Locky left, the DS then broke the news that they would be responsible for nominating one of their peers to be sent home, and it was Locky who wouldn't make the final cut, with the rest of the group later passing Final Selection.

But despite the group's decision to oust him from the competition, Millie insists that the serial reality star was no "villain".

"We were all caught off guard when we all had to do that vote," she explains.

"I felt uncomfortable in that whole situation when they put it into our hands. I just thought it was a little bit unfair, but I guess that's a part of it.

She continued, "But I think Locky wasn't portrayed the way that he really was during the course. He was portrayed as more of a villain, but you can ask anyone on the course - he was really helpful and really strong and did really well on all of the tasks.

"So I picked Ri because I kind of went for the physically weakest link, which is really unfair because I think Ri is amazing and she did so well and pushed herself in ways that other people didn't. So I probably overlooked that, but I thought the four people that made it to the last day did really well to be there and I really wish they didn't make us do that vote."

One recruit who didn't share this sentiment, however, was Pauly Fenech, who famously clashed with Locky throughout the entire season.

“That Locky character thought he was on Survivor or something, or maybe he’s just the egomaniac he claims he is,” Pauly tells us.

“He started sinking my character with the group and it locked in. Except for people like Darius (Boyd) and Barry (Hall) who were really solid and were good to me; but I feel like the others kind of wavered a bit and I couldn’t understand why.”

“Watching the show, I didn’t realise he was giving me his word as a man and then breaking it two seconds later. He did that to me three times – one time wasn’t on camera, but the other time was on camera. I just find that unforgivable.”

“He clearly just wanted to keep whipping it up behind my back. I mean he was absolutely sinking the whole morale of the group by doing that. It’s no good to hold on to that or to stir that pot because then people start to get little grudges against each other – he created that situation. He’s a bum in my book; B. U. M. Bum.”

As for what Locky thinks of his edit, he explains to us that he was "confused" about being shown in a less-than-favourable light.