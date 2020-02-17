Sarah Ristevski was reportedly paid $250,000 for her shocking interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday evening, which saw her defend the man who murdered her mother Karen in 2016.

The 24-year-old's father Borce is currently serving an 11 year jail sentence for his wife's killing.

WATCH: Borce Ristevski has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife Karen Ristevski