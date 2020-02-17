Sarah Ristevski was reportedly paid $250,000 for her shocking interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday evening, which saw her defend the man who murdered her mother Karen in 2016.
The 24-year-old's father Borce is currently serving an 11 year jail sentence for his wife's killing.
WATCH: Borce Ristevski has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife Karen Ristevski
Sarah's mum, Karen, 47, vanished from the family’s Avondale Heights home in Melbourne on June 29, 2016.
Her decomposed body was then discovered in bushland at Mount Macedon Regional Park eight months later.
'I can’t get it out of my head,' Sarah told interviewer, Liz Hayes.
Bizarrely, she added that she 'wasn't here to judge' the person who murdered her mother.
'I don't like to talk about what happened. We don't talk about it. We don't think about it,' Sarah told Liz when quizzed about whether her father has spoken to her about her mother's final moments.
'Even though he's pleaded guilty I find it hard to comprehend that he is guilty. I think if he were in my position he would support me.'