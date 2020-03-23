Sarah Ferguson has sent a shout out to the front line workers who are "doing unbelievable work" during the coronavirus crisis .

Taking to her Instagram, the Duchess of York shared two artworks by Charlie Mackesy which thanked key workers who are working hard during the pandemic.

"To the NHS staff, the nurses and doctors. The teachers and exhausted supermarket shelf stackers, thank you," the artwork said.

Fergie also added her own heartfelt message in her caption.

"I totally agree with @charliemackesy. The NHS, doctors, nurses and all the medical teams are doing unbelievable work and we need to support them as best we can #coronavirus" she wrote alongside the sketches.

The post prompted agreement from her followers on social media.

One wrote: “They are brilliant. I absolutely agree with you.”

Another said: “Agree. They are putting their lives on the line every day.”