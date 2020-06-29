Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson is prepared to take on the royals to make her daughter Bea’s baby wish come true. Getty

“I know that Beatrice wants to have a baby soon and it wouldn’t surprise me if she gets pregnant before she marries,” says Phil.

But, there’s one major hurdle – as a royal, having a child born out of wedlock is generally frowned on because only legitimate children can be heirs to the throne. That being said, throughout history there have been many instances of children born to unwed royals.

Fergie, 60, is said to be determined to fight for her daughter to be permitted to not only have a baby before marriage, but to also be able to do so with the full support of Queen Elizabeth and the wider royal family.

A strong argument in Fergie’s favour is that Princess Beatrice, along with Princess Eugenie, aren’t technically senior royals – and therefore their actions shouldn’t be held to that level of scrutiny.

In many ways, the princesses live relatively normal lives, with both of Fergie and Prince Andrew’s daughters carving out careers and livelihoods outside of the palace walls.

“Bea and Eugenie don’t carry out royal duties and don’t get paid royal bodyguards – so it would be unfair to treat them like senior royals and by different standards,” says Phil.

The Queen is reportedly very fond of Beatrice and has a good relationship with Fergie. Getty

Gaining the 94-year-old monarch’s blessing to have a royal descendant born out of wedlock may sound like an impossible feat. Phil believes, however, there’s a chance the Queen may actually support Fergie’s wish for her daughter.

“The Queen is very fond of Beatrice and has a good relationship with Fergie so I’m sure she will go along with what they want,” Phil comments.

The Queen has already shown clear signs of support for Beatrice and Edoardo’s relationship – despite Phil noting that they are “an unconventional couple”.

The property developer already has a young son, Christopher – nicknamed ‘Wolfie’ – from a previous relationship. There were even plans for Beatrice’s future stepson to play a starring role in the royal wedding – with Phil saying Wolfie was being “lined up as best man”.

“So they are already doing things in a thoroughly modern way,” Phil adds.

Meanwhile, a prime example of the Queen’s approval of the modern family arrangement of her granddaughter occurred just a few months back.

“Edo was given permission by the Queen to stay with Bea at Sandringham last Christmas, even though they weren’t married,” recalls Phil.

But as a cloud of uncertainty hangs over when the world will ‘return to normal’ – royal wedding plans remain scuppered for the time being.

However, Phil believes that this shouldn’t prevent Princess Beatrice and Edoardo from forging ahead with their plans to have children together. “Who knows when [their royal wedding] will happen?

“It could be delayed a couple of years – and you can’t expect them to put their lives on hold,” says Phil.

In the current worldwide climate, Phil argues that the Queen, along with the rest of the royal family and the wider community, are likely to be accepting of the princess’ decision to have a child before she’s officially married.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of things in perspective and I don’t think anyone will worry if Bea has a child out of wedlock, especially in this day and age.”

Meanwhile, Fergie has made no secret of wanting her princess daughters to give her grandchildren.

In a previous 2018 interview, a BBC reporter asked the duchess if she would make a good grandmother, to which the former royal responded that she will be “excellent”.

“I used to write children’s books, and I am a child, I haven’t grown up,” the Duchess of York added.

However, the question royal pundits are wondering is, will it be Eugenie or Beatrice that gives Fergie her first and much-awaited grandchild? Watch this space.

