New reports last week suggested Andrew is "keen to remarry" his ex, as they "closer than ever".

While Fergie, 61, certainly has a soft spot in her heart for Andrew, also 61, she is yet to accept his proposal.

She has been spending more time with the Queen lately. After years of being in the palace’s bad books following several public scandals, the Duchess of York is firmly back in the royal fold, so she doesn’t want to do anything that could jeopardise that.

Fergie and Andrew tied the knot on July 23, 1986, and they share two daughters together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The pair separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, although Sarah still lives with Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Fergie has often spoken publicly of her ongoing devotion to Andrew.

WATCH: Prince Andrew says he was 'very happy' with Sarah Ferguson (Article continues after video)

"I kept my commitment, no matter what," the duchess told Polstat News

"People said: you got divorced. They don't know how I feel. Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation."

She's been saying similar things for years, telling Kyle and Jackie O in 2016: "I always think 'have we really [broken up]?'

"We're divorced to each other right now. We've never really left each other."

