“For a time this boisterous mood reigned supreme within the Royal Family.

“When the Duke and the Duchess hosted a party at Windsor Castle as a thank you for everyone who had helped organise their wedding, it was Fergie who encouraged everyone to jump, fully clothed, into the swimming pool.

“There were numerous noisy dinner parties and a disco in the Waterloo Room at Windsor Castle at Christmas.

“Fergie even encouraged Diana to join her in an impromptu version of the can-can.”

Sarah and Andrew went on to get hitched at Westminster Abbey, with the BBC reporting that approximately 500 million tuned in worldwide to the event.

The unearthed report comes as the royal shared some heartfelt words of wisdom, as her daughter Princess Beatrice comes to terms with her wedding being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old posted two ambiguous photos, along with a message about the importance of staying strong and remaining optimistic.

“Hold with golden hearted strength and keep focused on small steps to victory,” Sarah captioned the snaps, which included a white horse and a snow-peaked mountain.

“To reach the summit, it takes mini steps, through many valleys, perseverance and patience and you will get there. The light would not be so bright without the shadow,” she added.