After American car manufacturer, General Motors, announced it would cease to produce Holden vehicles at the end of 2020, Australian's were left reeling.
But Sunrise's Samantha Armytage only has sympathy for those who will lose their jobs over the Aussie icon's demise.
'For everybody out there saying, you know, "We loved Holden", why didn’t they buy Holdens? They wouldn’t be in this problem."
Her co-host David Koch wholeheartedly agreed. 'They've really got no one to blame but themselves.'
First starting as a saddlery in 1856, Holden produced its first Australian-made car in 1948.