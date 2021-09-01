Sam's hair dye job was a success. Instagram

Sharing a series of photos of the products she used, Sam credited her "lifesaver" stylist as she set up the necessary tools to do the job, and it turned out to be a massive success.

"Fresh hair, sun shining..." she simply captioned as she shared a close-up shot of her freshly-dyed roots.

In the photo, Sam is sporting slighter darker roots than the rest of her blonde hair, and judging by the bright grin on her face, it turned out exactly as she'd hoped it would.

Sam has been cutting her own hair too. Instagram

This isn't the first time Sam has gotten creative with her hair during lockdown, where she recently admitted she was cutting her own tresses.

"Meanwhile, I'm taking selfies on the couch and admiring my new haircut that I DID MYSELF this morning," she said.

"It's quite even... Sort of," she added.

"I AM going grey, that's what happens when you're lucky enough to get older." Instagram

It comes after Sam made headlines for a photo that went viral of her seemingly sporting white or grey hair, which drew attention and criticism from many.

In a column for Stellar, Sam later explained that she had used a filter on the photo, and said she was "surprised" by the strong reactions everyone had to seeing it.

She also addressed it on her Instagram when sharing the column, and wrote: "I AM going grey, that's what happens when you're lucky enough to get older."