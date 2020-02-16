Although his caption was no doubt intended to be a romantic gesture toward his wife and the mother of his two daughters, Willow and Charlie and stepdaughter Eve, some of Sam’s followers took exception. Instagram

However, although his caption was no doubt intended to be a romantic gesture toward his wife and the mother of his two daughters, Willow and Charlie and stepdaughter Eve, some of his followers took exception.

“Not sure this sits well with me. I love you guys and I love that you chose Snez. I love that you've found love and family but... the others?” one wrote.

They added that sharing the other women's photos alongside a caption about Snezana made them look like “losers” in a competition.

“I know your intention is to honour the incredible woman you got to choose and love, but this sits a little uneasy with me,” they explained.

Back in 2015, the two met on the third season of The Bachelor Instagram

The Woods share two children together, Willow, two, and Charlie, six months. Snezana also has a 14-year-old daughter, Eve, from a previous relationship. Instagram

Sam’s photo also caught the attention of ex-Bachelorette Georgia Love, who it seems had less of a helping hand when it came to learning the names of her love interests.

No stranger to a comments section, she wrote “Oh my god, is this a cheat sheet?! I never got one of those!”

Earlier this month Sam told New Idea that he and Snezana were 'meant to be' and that 'meeting [her] was weirdly fate'.

'We're so well-suited, and when we met, we desperately wanted to grow a family. We balance each other, and now our life is all about our girls, and that brings us closer together still.' he added.

The couple tied the knot in Byron Bay in December 2018, and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.