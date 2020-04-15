Sam says filming for Home and Away is behind schedule. Instagram

She then revealed that the show was already behind schedule because of the Australian bushfires earlier this year, so they don't have many episodes up their sleeve.

"We were pretty far behind with the bushfires and there was a couple of cast that were out with family issues.

"We are pretty far behind, I wouldn't be surprised (and I don't know this), if we have to maybe do to a couple eps a week or so. I don't know what they're going to do!"

Home and Away was shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instagram

When Home and Away announced it was shutting down production due to "increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation", a statement was released promising the soap "will be back".

"We are in this together and we will get through this together. Stay safe and healthy. Love from all at Home and Away," it said.