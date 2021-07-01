Nat shares a number of photos with Garry. Instagram

Now, both Kylie and Sam have followed suit with heartbreaking messages of their own.

Nat’s Sunrise predecessor, Sam, shared a number of photos with Garry along before writing, “Another angel in heaven this week. Gone too soon, but never to be forgotten.”

“Thinking of my old mate and fabulous makeup artist Garry Siutz (aka Gazza-matazz),” she then added.

The Morning Show’s Kylie also reflected on the loss of “one of my best friends” in an emotional post.

““Oh Garry!” I don’t know how many times I said that to him over the years. Thousands! But this time it’s “Oh Garry..why did you have to leave us so soon?”,” Kylie began.



“Garry Siutz was a shining light. A brilliant hair and makeup artist. A raconteur - he could make a lunch trip to the foodcourt hilarious. There was always ‘a story’ with Garry.





“Personally Garry was ‘my guy’ for more than a decade. On The Morning Show, red carpets, overseas trips, and through the ups and downs of regular life. He held my hand..AND my hair! He was one of my best friends.”

The news of Garry’s untimely passing broke yesterday, a day after he succumb to his illness.

He is survived by his partner, Leonie, and their two children, Kiya and Oscar.