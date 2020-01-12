Sam and Phoebe Burgess sell their lavish Sydney home following split
NRL star Sam Burgess and his wife Phoebe have sold their Maroubra mansion following their separation.
The lavish Sydney property sold for $5 million, pocketing the former couple a cool $1.2 million.
The Burgess' former family home - which they shared with their two children, Poppy Alice and Billy - had four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a triple underground garage. There's also a lavish pool and is located pretty much beachside.
Sam and Phoebe Burgess called time on their marriage for a second time last September.
"They tried to give it a go but it just didn't work," a source told The Daily Telegraph at the time.
"The most important thing for them is that their children are happy and healthy, that is their priority," the source added.
Phoebe maintains that the reason behind their split, "will always and forever just be between Sam and I".