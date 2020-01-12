NRL star Sam Burgess and his wife Phoebe have sold their Maroubra mansion following their separation. The lavish Sydney property sold for $5 million, pocketing the former couple a cool $1.2 million.

The Burgess' former family home - which they shared with their two children, Poppy Alice and Billy - had four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a triple underground garage. There's also a lavish pool and is located pretty much beachside.

Sam and Phoebe Burgess called time on their marriage for a second time last September.

"They tried to give it a go but it just didn't work," a source told The Daily Telegraph at the time.