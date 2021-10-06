Sally Obermeder RUSHED to hospital with ‘very deep’ burns
"A boiling long black-tipped onto my throat and chest, immediately burning the skin right off."
- by
Jessica Lynch
Former Channel 7 media personality Sally Obermeder has been rushed to hospital after suffering "very deep" burns to her neck and chest area.
Taking to Instagram to post a snap of herself bandaged up in Royal North Shore Hospital, Sally revealed to followers what happened to land her in the emergency room.
“After school drop off yesterday, I went to get my usual coffee, and as I was getting in the car, taking my mask off with one hand and holding the coffee with the other, I saw something out of the corner of my eye," she began.
"It all happened so quickly – not sure if it was a bird or a falling tree branch – but whatever it was shocked me and I jumped."
“The contents of my cup – a freshly made boiling long black-tipped onto my throat and chest, immediately burning the skin right off and causing very deep burns.”
Sally was rushed to the hospital to treat the burns.
The 48-year-old went on to say she was now resting at home while awaiting further treatment for the burns, before thanking the healthcare workers who treated her.
“When all the bandages come off I’ll know more about ongoing care and next steps with the burns specialist,” she said.
“As always, our frontline health workers are so amazing. From the ambulance guys to all the doctors, nurses and staff in the emergency room – we are so fortunate to live in a country with such amazing medical help,” she added.
Friends of the star, including actress Rebecca Gibney and Masked Singer star Jack Vidgen, were quick to flood her comment section with well-wishes.
"Oh hunni i’m so sorry! Thinking of you,” Jack Vidgen said.
Rebecca wrote: “Oh honey that’s awful … sending big love.”