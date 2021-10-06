Former Channel 7 media personality Sally Obermeder has been rushed to hospital after suffering "very deep" burns to her neck and chest area.

Taking to Instagram to post a snap of herself bandaged up in Royal North Shore Hospital, Sally revealed to followers what happened to land her in the emergency room.

“After school drop off yesterday, I went to get my usual coffee, and as I was getting in the car, taking my mask off with one hand and holding the coffee with the other, I saw something out of the corner of my eye," she began.

"It all happened so quickly – not sure if it was a bird or a falling tree branch – but whatever it was shocked me and I jumped."

“The contents of my cup – a freshly made boiling long black-tipped onto my throat and chest, immediately burning the skin right off and causing very deep burns.”