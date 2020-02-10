Newspix

Despite the extraordinary clues, the loving mother of two and dedicated teacher has never made contact with her family in over two decades.

So why would a woman with so much to live for simply vanish without a trace? Even Sally can’t answer that question.

“She’s not the type of person to leave us and not want to ever see us again,” she says sadly.

“She was still writing us postcards and she was ringing us to see if we were OK after the landslide in Thredbo [in July 1997]. That’s not the signs of somebody who doesn’t want to ever see you again. That’s not the path people take if they are trying to vanish.”

Sally has sifted through the evidence and hounded police for years in the hope her mother’s disappearance would be investigated thoroughly.

Detectives even told her they had located Marion and that she did not want to be found. But like a dog with a bone, Sally wasn’t buying it.

“I would really appreciate the coroner having a really good look at this case and going over it with a fine-tooth comb, because there are a lot of inconsistencies. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to believe.

“Nothing is black and white. I don’t get why it is that way, but it certainly is very frustrating and you want to hit your head against the wall.”

Now married with children of her own, Sally is heartbroken her mum has been absent from so many important milestones in her life.

If she is out there, Sally wants her mum to know she will be waiting for her to come home with open arms, no judgement, and a cup of tea.

“I’ve always said I’d just give her a hug. I don’t think I’d want to put too much pressure on her. I’d introduce her to my kids and have a cup of tea, which she used to love doing,” Sally says.

“I’ve always pledged she’d never get judgement from me. People leave their families and never come back because they’re fearful of recourse.

“I want to give her an opportunity to come home and know she’s loved and missed. I just want to have her back.”