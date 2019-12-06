RELATED: The most unusual celebrity baby names of all time

Why Give Your Baby Girls Saint Names?

For Catholics, naming a child after a saint or a biblical figure is a way to ask them for guidance, while hoping that the child can grow up to have the same values and virtues as their namesake. That’s why you’ll hear a bunch of Marys, Elizabeths, Abigails, and Annas at baptisms and confirmations!

Non-Catholics might not find this particularly meaningful, especially if they don’t mind that their kids aren’t pious or devoted to God. But this doesn’t mean there’s no reason to choose a saint’s name! Some Catholic saints are actually badass famous figures – heroes that even little kids would be proud to have as their namesake.

Consider Joan of Arc, one of France’s most courageous female saints; the persevering St. Amand who preached despite being beaten and thrown into a river; and St. Aloysius, an Italian man who suffered the plague after selflessly serving in a hospital. These are just a few examples of well-known saints who had hearts of gold.

10 Beautiful Saint Names For Girls

10. Charbel

Pronunciation: Shar-bell

Origin: Aramaic

Meaning: “God’s good news”

Famous Namesakes: Charbel was the name that Lebanese shepherd Yousef Antoun Makhlouf took when he became a monk at age 23. St. Charbel is popular for healing those who pray to him. Though usually a boy’s name, Charbel is a unique alternative to Charlotte, Charmaine, or Charlene.

9. Teresa

Pronunciation: Teh-ree-sah

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “to harvest”

Famous Namesakes: There are two well-known Teresas who have become saints. First is St. Teresa of Avila, a Spanish scholar and author. Second is Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun who founded a congregation that helped feed and educate the poor and provide homes to those suffering from grave illnesses like AIDS and leprosy. Brains and a heart of gold – great traits you’d want any little girl to embody!

8. Brigid

Pronunciation: Brigg-id

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Brigid is the name of an Irish pagan goddess associated with healing and fertility.

Famous Namesakes: Next to Queen Maeve, St. Brigid of Kildare is one of the most popular female figures in Ireland. She also shared many traits with her goddess namesake, along with her kindness and generosity to the less fortunate!

7. Antoinette

Pronunciation: Ahn-twon-net

Origin: French

Meaning: “beyond praise” or “priceless one”

Famous Namesakes: Venerable Antonietta Meo is one of the youngest persons ever canonised. At the age of five, little Antonietta was diagnosed with cancer. Over one year, she wrote over 100 letters to Jesus – many of which revealed that she was wise beyond her years. She passed away by the age of six, but not without assuring her loved ones that her illness was God given and that she was fulfilling a higher purpose!

6. Joan

Pronunciation: Joan rhymes with “loan” or “own”

Origin: French

Meaning: As the female version of John, Joan means “God is good”.

Famous Namesakes: Joan of Arc was a fierce military leader who helped bring France to victory in the Hundred Years War. For this, she’s considered a national heroine in France and one of the most awesome female saints in history.

5. Blaise

Pronunciation: Bleys

Origin: French

Meaning: The exact meaning of Blaise is uncertain, but some believe the name is derived from the Latin word “blaesus”, which means “to stammer”

Famous Namesakes: Though the name could mean “lisping” or “stammering”, St. Blaise was no ordinary or cowardly saint. The physician was said to have miraculous healing abilities, touching both body and spirit with his powers.

Like Charbel, Blaise is a name usually given to boys. However, as more gender-neutral names become common, Blaise is a cool alternative to the usual girls’ names.

4. Kateri

Pronunciation: Kah-tee-ree

Origin: Native American

Meaning: Pure

Famous Namesakes: St. Kateri, also known as the Lily of the Mohawks, is the first Native American saint. As a child, she contracted smallpox, which left her face and arms heavily scarred. When she passed at 24 after a life of devotion, her scars miraculously disappeared! She is the patron saint of the environment, people in exile, and various Christian Native Americans and Indigenous People around the world.

3. Martina

Pronunciation: Mar-tee-nuh

Origin: Latin

Meaning: “soldier” or “warlike”

Famous Namesakes: St. Martina was a Roman martyr who survived many execution attempts. In one instance, she left a burning pyre unscathed! St. Martina is the patron saint of Rome. She’s also the patron of nursing mothers.

2. Helena

Pronunciation: Heh-ley-na

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “bright one”

Famous Namesakes: St. Helena was the mother of the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great. During her son’s reign, Helena purportedly discovered the cross on which Jesus was crucified, along with other important religious relics. Because of this, Helena is sometimes regarded as the patron saint of discovery.

1. Lucy

Pronunciation: Loo-see

Origin: Latin

Meaning: “Light”

Famous Namesakes: St. Lucy is one of the most popular female saints, famous for being the patron of the blind and a “bearer of light in the darkness of winter”. A beautiful name with a deeply poetic origin – what more could you ask for in a name?

