Elisabeth Moss on the dance floor

Pals Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston caught up at the party Getty

Nicole and Jen Getty

Brad Pitt was also in attendance Getty

Brad caught up with Joel Johnstone at the party Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio, Roman Griffin Davis and Julia Butters hung out at the party Getty

Robert De Niro with his Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award Getty

Joaquin Phoenix and Taron Egerton Getty

Peter Dinklage and Cara Buono Getty

Rumour has it that things between Brad and Jen are beginning to heat up.

The exes couldn't have looked happier when they spotted each other backstage at the Awards ceremony, with the pair hugging.

In another photo, Brad grabs Jen’s hand as she turns away from him, looking clearly enamoured by his former wife.

The fact that they then both attended the same afterparty adds further fuel to the fire that they are set to reconcile and get back together.

