The who’s who of Hollywood gathered for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, and after the ceremony, there was only one thing left to do - party!
A host of A-listers celebrated into the night at the People's Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Gala.
There was Jennifer Aniston hugging pal Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix and Taron Egerton chatting up a storm, and Elisabeth Moss who just wouldn't leave the dance floor.
Oh, and did we mention Brad Pitt was there, too?
Elisabeth Moss on the dance floor
Pals Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston caught up at the party
Nicole and Jen
Brad Pitt was also in attendance
Brad caught up with Joel Johnstone at the party
Leonardo DiCaprio, Roman Griffin Davis and Julia Butters hung out at the party
Robert De Niro with his Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award
Joaquin Phoenix and Taron Egerton
Peter Dinklage and Cara Buono
Rumour has it that things between Brad and Jen are beginning to heat up.
The exes couldn't have looked happier when they spotted each other backstage at the Awards ceremony, with the pair hugging.
In another photo, Brad grabs Jen’s hand as she turns away from him, looking clearly enamoured by his former wife.
The fact that they then both attended the same afterparty adds further fuel to the fire that they are set to reconcile and get back together.
Brad and Jen couldn't hide their feelings for each other at the SAG Awards