Getty

Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman

Melissa Joan Hart was just 20 when she began her iconic role as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Following the show's end in 2003, Melissa appeared in Nine Dead and Robot Chicken... she later landed another big role on Melissa & Joey from 2010 to 2015.

The actress also married Mark Wilkerson just three months after the show finished. Melissa and Mark now have three sons together, their first, Mason, arrived in January 2006, followed by their second child, Braydon, in March 2008, and their youngest, Tucker, in September 2012.

On top of this, Melissa also played roles in various Christmas movies over the years and also directed episodes of The Goldbergs, Young Sheldon, and the revival of iCarly. She even competed as Lamp on The Masked Singer in March 2023!

Getty

Caroline Rhea as Hilda Spellman

Caroline Rhea played Hilda Spellman, the young (and more fun) aunt of Sabrina in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The comedian and actress went on to do many stand-up specials following Sabrina and even had her own talk show for a year.

The Biggest Loser alum also appeared in Christmas with the Kranks, The Perfect Man, and Love N' Dancing, and returned to her role as Hilda in two episodes of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2020. Her voice was also used in 100 episodes of Phineas and Ferb!

Caroline also shares a daughter (born October 2008) with her former partner, comedian Costaki Economopoulos. More recently, the actress appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of the upcoming film Drugstore June.

Getty

Beth Broderick as Zelda Spellman

Beth Broderick played Zelda Spellman, the more practical, wiser aunt of Sabrina who always did her best to keep her out of trouble. Beth continued to appear in many films and TV shows following her stint on Sabrina the Teenage Witch including Lost, Timber Falls, Under the Dome, Cold Case, Criminal Minds and Castle as well as reuniting with Melissa in an episode of Melissa & Joey. She also appeared in two episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with Caroline.

On top of this, Beth has also written three plays and founded Momentum, one of the first New York organisations to help in assisting those suffering from AIDS. She is still married to Scott Paetty who she wed in 2005.

Getty

Nick Bakay as Salem

Nick Bakay definitely played the quirkiest character on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. No one who has watched the series could forget Salem, the funny, yet slightly depressed cat. Nick wasn't just the voice actor for the famous cat, he also served as a writer for Sabrina and has since continued his career in writing.

He has written a number of films and TV shows, all of which are hilarious, including, Zookeeper, Two and a Half Men, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Young Sheldon. He also continued voice acting with roles in The Angry Beavers and The Simpsons as well as The King of Queens, 'Til Death and Zookeeper.

He now remains married to his wife Robin who he wed in 1994, before his fame.

Getty

Nate Richert as Harvey Kinkle

Nate Richert's role as Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, marked his debut in the acting world. Before retiring from his career in acting in 2006, he appeared in Lovely & Amazing and Survival Island, as well as episodes of The Tony Danza Show, Fantasy Island, Touched by an Angel, and Home Work.

Nate is now a musician and has gained an impressive following on Spotify; one of his songs, The Girl I Haven't Met, has over two million streams. However, he also works as a "maintenance man, a janitor, [and] a carpenter," to pay the bills, as he revealed on Twitter in 2018.

He married his wife Malorie Felt in 2019.

Getty

Jenna Leigh Green as Libby Chessler

Jenna Leigh Green played Libby Chessler, the school bully, during her three-year stint on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Since then, she has had many acting roles in films and TV shows such as Ghost Whisperer, Bones, You Again, Skin, The Loudest Voice, Gossip Girl, and Cold Case, as well as landing a role in the musical Wicked.