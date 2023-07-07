The boys are currently on holiday with their dad. Twitter

To mark his 17th trip around the sun, she also shared a photo of Tennyson.

"Happy 17th Birthday to my darling Tennyson!

Have a wonderful day !! (tomorrow, in Europe) I love you beyond words 💜🥳💜," she wrote.

Happy 17th, Tennyson. Instagram

During a 2016 interview, Russell explained how he and Danielle would co-parent when the kids were younger.

"They live in Sydney with their mum and if I am in the city I get to have them on weekends," he told Sunday Style.

When speaking with Fitzy & Wippa in 2018, he also spoke on how he treasures their time together.

"As you know, I'm divorced now. And like many other blokes out there that are probably listening, I have limited time with my children."