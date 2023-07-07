To mark his 17th trip around the sun, she also shared a photo of Tennyson.
Russell Crowe's youngest son Tennyson is celebrating his 17th birthday.
Russell shares two children with his ex-wife, Aussie singer and actress Danielle Spencer. While Charles (19) and Tennyson (17) live with their mother most of the time, the 59-year-old makes the most of his time with his children when they visit on vacation.
This is certainly the case for his youngest Tennyson's birthday.
His children have accompanied him on his European Indoor Garden Party tour, according to their mother Danielle.
"Missing my lads! (who are a little older than this now) They are off on a fabulous holiday with their Dad, and I am a tiny bit envious..." she captioned a throwback picture of them.
To mark his 17th trip around the sun, she also shared a photo of Tennyson.
"Happy 17th Birthday to my darling Tennyson!
Have a wonderful day !! (tomorrow, in Europe) I love you beyond words 💜🥳💜," she wrote.