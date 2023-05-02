Charles and Russell met almost 20 years ago in November 2003. d

Russell went on to add that whilst the encounter made an impact on the then couple, the name Charles was already at the back of their minds.

“Even though we already had that name in mind, having such a position experience [meeting the then Prince Charles] actually did weigh in on our decision to call our first son Charles.”

Russell says he "isn't a monarchist." Twitter

The questions came following a number of tweets Russell posted to his official Twitter account earlier this week:

“Don’t bother sending abuse, because I’m not a monarchist, nor am I a name dropper, but…I met the former Prince Charles at a Royal Premier of Master and Commander in London, 2003. Dani was 6 months pregnant with our first. We did the obligatory conga line of cast introductions, then we sat with him for the film,” Russel penned.

“The man who would be King was kind. He was also funny. Deeply intelligent and good company, and gallant in his deference to Dani’s pregnancy. I’ll never forget the warmth in our last hand shake. Good bloke.”

Russell's sons are now all grown up! Instagram

“I don’t think any of us can really understand what that life of duty and expectation must feel like. He’s taking over the family business. That is his destiny. Like it is for many, from publishers to plasterers.

After continuing to write about how he called both William and Harry “mate” when he saw them, Russell wrapped up his Twitter thread by saying that whilst “I don’t really think we need a King, I’m sure Charles III will do the very best job he can.”