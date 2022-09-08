Wippa chats about the stress of parenting with his therapist Instagram

Wippa used his fear of flying as an example. His therapist explained that his fear is likely related to control, or the lack thereof when flying.

“So we have conversations around being able to relax and let that control go,” he said.

He also discusses the stresses of being a modern day father, the importance of community and even ambition.

“I think it’s extremely healthy to help print out and analyse what you have and what's going on,” he said.

The timeliness of Wippa’s confession cannot be overstated. Today is R U OK day which is a great chance to check in with friends and family.

Today is R U OK? Day Instagram

Asking “are you ok?’’ is about more than just saying the words. The R U OK? Day website has some great advice on how to prepare yourself to ask the question.

Step 1: check you’re ready to ask the question. Am I in a good headspace? Do I have time to listen to the person? Am I ready to act if the answer is “I am not ok”?

Step 2: prepare for their answer. Am I ready to hear that someone I care about is not ok? Can I accept that I might not be able to adequately help them? How will I react if they don’t want to talk to me?

Step 3: pick your moment. Have I chosen somewhere private and quiet? Is this a good time for them to talk or are they distracted? Have I given myself enough time to talk or do I need to rush off somewhere?

Remember there are lots of resources out there, the R U OK? Day website, the Black Dog Institute, Beyond Blue and of course Lifeline.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

