The Palace is concerned about their image Getty

“The Queen and her family are, rightly, very frustrated by this narrative that the family stifled Meghan as a woman,” alleges a source.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. She was welcomed warmly and given all the support in the world before she decided she didn’t want it any more.

“Her Majesty wishes Meghan would just stop with this false narrative.”

Unfortunately for the royals there are could be more grievances to come, as there are 11 episodes of the podcast still to be released.

“The Queen finds the whole thing tiresome, and if Meghan and Harry visit with her when they’re in the UK in a couple of weeks, you can bet she’ll sit them down for a good talking to.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells New Idea exclusively there is a strong scepticism among his sources regarding Meghan’s anecdotes.

“The story she told about a fire in a room where Archie was going to sleep sounds totally exaggerated. I’m sure recollections will vary, to use the Queen’s own phrase,” Phil complains.

“Archie wasn’t in the room, no-one was hurt, and it was a minor incident. I certainly don’t believe people were in floods of tears, as Meghan claimed.”

Phil believes Meghan will avoid attacking the Queen directly, but adds she’s unlikely to let her other in-laws off lightly.

“Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are probably worried the most,” he says.

“I can’t see Meghan criticising the Queen – even she realises that’s a step too far.”

William and Kate are worried what Meghan will reveal about them Getty

Phil expects Meghan to use Archetypes to defend herself, including against unconfimred allegations she bullied palace staff.

“Doubtless if one of her guests talks about being bullied or racially abused she will use it as a reason to talk about her own experiences,” he predicts.

“She will say anything that justifies her decision to leave the royal family after just a couple of years. To say ambition became a dirty word when she married Harry is just rubbish. Everyone wanted her to succeed as a royal.”

WATCH BELOW: Princess Eugenie shares video of son at the Queen's Jubilee