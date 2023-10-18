Zara Tindall, 2023 Getty

At the 2023 Ladies Day of Royal Ascot, Zara stepped out in this French lace dress made by Australian designer, Scanlan Theodore.

The dress is said to retail for $1800.

Catherine Middleton, 2022 Getty

On a visit to Denmark in 2022, Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine (Kate) Middleton, was spotted wearing boots from iconic Australian brand, Blundstone.

Princess Beatrice, 2022 Getty

At the 2022 Royal Ascot, Princess Beatrice was photographed in this floral Zimmerman dress.

She wore the same dress earlier that year at the F1 Grand Prix at Bahrain International.

The dress is said to retail at $850.

Princess Mary, 2022 Getty

Crown Princess Mary wore this gorgeous coral suit by Australian designer, Scanlan Theodore, to an event in the Netherlands in 2022.

Queen Maxima, 2021 Getty

In 2021, for her family's annual summer photo call, Queen Maxima wore this belted linen dress by Zimmerman.

Princess Mary, 2019 Getty

When attending the Danish Science Festival in 2019, Princess Mary wore this stunning outfit made my Scanlan Theodore.

Princess Mary, 2019 Getty

On another occasion in 2019, on a visit to the Governor's Mansion in Austin, Princess Mary wore the 'Clarissa' dress by Moss & Spy.

Princess Mary, 2019 Getty

In 2019, Princess Mary attended a Grand dinner at the Town Hall in Paris in this breathtaking dress made by Sydney-based label Moss & Spy.

Meghan Markle, 2018 Getty

While visiting New Zealand in 2018, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was photographed leaving the Maranui Cafe in this coat by popular Australian brand Jac + Jack.

Meghan Markle, 2018 Getty

In 2018, Meghan visited the Government House in Melbourne wearing this memorable navy blue dress by Australian designer, Dion Lee.

The designer said the gown was custom-made for her.

Meghan Markle, 2018 Getty

In 2018, on one day of her royal tour of Australia, Meghan was photographed with Prince Harry in Sydney wearing this classic white dress by Karen Gee.

The 'Blessed' dress costs $990.

Meghan Markle, 2018 Getty

While on this trip, Meghan was photographed in Bondi Beach wearing a long summer dress by Martin Grant.

Meghan Markle, 2018 Getty

And at The Pavilion Restaurant in Sydney wearing an Oroton bag, a black turtle neck from Jac + Jack and jeans from Outland Denim.

Almost her whole outfit was from Australian brands!

Meghan Markle, 2018 Getty

On many occasions while touring Australia in 2018, Meghan wore this beige trench coat by Martin Grant.

Meghan Markle, 2018 Getty

Upon Meghan and Prince Harry's arrival to Fiji in 2018, Meghan was photograph wearing this stunning cream dress by Zimmerman.

Countess of Wessex, 2018 Getty

In 2018, Countess of Wessex, Sophie, attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London wearing the 'Whitewave Veil' dress by Zimmerman.

Zimmerman seems to be a popular Australian brand with the royals!

Catherine Middleton, 2014 Getty

In 2014, Kate wore this beautiful white dress from Zimmerman while visiting Sydney.

Princess Mary, 2014 Getty

In 2014, Princess Mary attended a dinner at Amalienborg Palace wearing this beautiful pink gown made by Carla Zampatti.

Princess Mary, 2013 Getty

In 2013, while in Sydney visiting the Sydney Opera House, Princess Mary wore this gorgeous white dress by Australian designer, Willow.

Princess Mary, 2013 Getty

Dating back to 2013, Princess Mary attended the wedding of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neil in Sweden in this vibrant red gown by Australian designer, Collette Dinnigan.

Princess Mary, 2013 Getty

Visiting the Sydney Children Hospital in 2013, Princess Mary wore a lovely frock by Collette Dinnigan.

Catherine Middleton, 2007 Getty

Taking it all the way back to the early 2000s...

Back in 2007, Kate was photographed in this iconic lace cream dress by Collette Dinnigan to a book launch party.

9 years later, Kate re-wore the dress to a garden party in Northern Ireland in 2016, it was too gorgeous to only wear once!