However, Camilla has suffered from several colds in recent history and just last November, she was forced to cancel several engagements due to one such cold.

Given her age and recent health woes, the 72-year-old is likely worried that if she was to catch the virus, it could potentially be life-threatening so she is keeping her distance from Charles at this time.

While the future king is trying to maintain a positive outlook, he is said to be heartbroken that he can’t even spend his wedding anniversary with the love of his life. They would love to have a big party with all their family in attendance but given the unfolding situation in the UK, a celebration is very unlikely.

“The couple will want to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary but it will have to be low-key I’m afraid,” Phil says.

“A party will be out of the question. Big gatherings and celebrations are not likely for the foreseeable future.”

What’s more, at 71, Charles is also at higher risk from the virus and despite advice that

he can leave self-isolation, his family are concerned he may be pushing himself too hard.

“Charles has always kept himself fit but he will be working hard as usual and would be wise not to overdo it,’ says Phil. “I’m sure Camilla and William will be telling him to slow down and rest and keep well as he will be needed more than ever when this is over.”

Indeed, with people looking to them during this tough time, Charles and Camilla joined many around the UK who recently applauded the staff of the National Health Service. The couple shared a video featuring themselves clapping from separate rooms while they were self-isolating.

Despite showing their solidarity with the nation, it is clearly a trying time for them.

“I thought they both looked strained and worried,” says Phil. “At the start of the crisis the royals were like everyone else – making jokes. But no-one is joking now.”

And, there is even more upset for Charles, who is said to be devastated about his son Prince Harry’s move to the US, as the palace releases more information about Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from royal life.

“No other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources,” read an official statement from the couple.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family.”

