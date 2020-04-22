Queen Elizabeth’s royal pastry chefs have paid tribute to the British monarch on her 94th birthday, by sharing a sweet cupcake recipe on social media. Getty

The message continued: “To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.

“If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes,” the captioned read.

Enthusiastic fans and avid bakers were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the recipe, with one person writing: “Beautiful! Almost too beautiful to eat... almost…”

Taking to Instagram, the Queen's chefs shared a special recipe for the delicious goodies, along with a carousel of images of the finished product. Instagram

Another person added: “Thank you! It’s absolutely wonderful that you share your yummie secrets with us.”

A third person added: “Happy, Happy Birthday with lots of love and health and wellbeing.”

The royal treat comes after Her Majesty issued a heartfelt statement regarding the recent mass shooting in Nova Scotia, which killed 19 people over the weekend.

In the message, which was shared to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, Her Majesty sent out her condolences to the Governor General and Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

As a special treat for the Queen's 94th birthday, Her Majesty's royal chefs created three bespoke cupcakes. Instagram

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives,” the Queen began.

“I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks, and to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time,” she concluded.