Duchess Catherine (left) and her husband Prince William (right) led the royal Commonwealth Day events.

The pair teamed up for the day to make a video call to medical and charity staff from across the world who have been helping smaller, marginalised communities throughout the pandemic.

The pair chatted to Dr Zolelwa Sifumba, who spoke to the royals about witnessing other medical and support staff suffering medical trauma, only exacerbated by the pandemic, and her hope to help them.

For the call, Kate wore a super chic royal blue outfit which featured a boat neck cut - not unlike the now iconic silhouette of Meghan Markle's wedding dress from 2018.

Meanwhile, Sophie of Wessex was also on top fashion form.

The beautiful 56-year-old made a call to three women from Commonwealth countries, where she spoke to them about how they support other women in their communities.

The timing was all too perfect as International Women's Day fell on the very same day - hence why Sophie made the special call.

Over at Clarence House, the future King, Prince Charles, recorded a message addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as sharing a hopeful note as he highlighted the work being carried out across Commonwealth nations to combat climate change - a topic extremely dear to him.

And as for her Majesty The Queen? Well, she wouldn't let a Commonwealth Day pass us by without her own message of hope.

"The experiences of the last year have been difference across the Commonwealth," Her Majesty shared in a statement.

Sophie (pictured) made a call to three women from Commonwealth countries.

"Stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated... notably those working on the frontline who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities.

"The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others".

She ended her speech by looking to a brighter future.

"Looking forward, relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important, as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nations and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located, become healthier and happier places for all."

