The kids have strict rules. Getty

Ms. Borrallo includes the children have a strict 7pm bedtime every night, which has been outlined by author Louise Heren. One of the biggest rules is introducing news foods into the children's diet, as "you don't have a fussy eater if you have a Norland Nanny."

Ms. Heren said: "There will be no messing. That’s because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums. "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play, that’s the one thing you could say Norland are old-fashioned about. Loads of fresh air. "Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play. "Yes you are getting mucky with your hands in the soil but you are learning how to plant. "If it is tipping it down, they will still go out. Wet weather is just inappropriate clothing, you have to put the right stuff on."

Ms Borrallo was trained prestigiously. Getty

"It doesn’t have to be strict. Just because Norland Nannies wear the brown uniform, they look quite old-fashioned, that doesn’t mean their message is old-fashioned. It’s no nonsense," Heren continued.

Some ways the nannies keep things organised is by relying on sticker charts, depending on the child, to mark particular misbehaviour. The young royals also have limited screen time on their iPad, which is set by their parents.

Ms Borrallo is seen as another family member, instead of an employee. Getty

Another one of Ms. Barrallo main duties is preparing the kids for royal events, including how they should behave during it.

Ms. Heren said: "She’ll say: 'This is your opportunity to show Mummy and Daddy just how wonderful you are, and you are to smile and be really good for them and then we can go inside and play.'