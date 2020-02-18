Royal celebration cancelled due to Coronavirus scare
The event has been called off
Royal birthday celebrations have been put on hold over growing fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
A public gathering to celebrate Japan's Emperor Naruhito's 60th birthday which was scheduled for February 23, has been cancelled, as fears grow over the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.
Officials have called off the event this weekend due to fears public celebrations could spread the deadly coronavirus.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, they decided to cancel the royal event due to “close proximity” between people.
Kenji Ikeda, the vice grand steward of the agency, said: “We made the decision to cancel the public event at the palace, which is attended every year by many people in close proximity, after considering the risk of the virus spreading.”
A statement from the agency added: “His Majesty’s appearance in the morning, as well as the public signing of the greeting book, will be cancelled.”
People wait for the train in Tokyo's Ginza area on February 17, 2020
Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, were due to address the public three times this weekend from the balcony of the Imperial Palace
The Emperor’s birthday is a national holiday on the Japanese calendar, currently celebrated on February 23.
On the day, officials open the gates of the Imperial Palace to the public, and the emperor and his wife step out to crowds of people.
Katsunobu Kato, the Japanese Health Minister, warned the nation was entering a “new phase” of the outbreak and advised people to avoid all “non-essential” gatherings.
He said: “We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings.
“We want the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places.”