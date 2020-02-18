Birthday celebrations for Japan’s Emperor Naruhito have been cancelled Getty

Kenji Ikeda, the vice grand steward of the agency, said: “We made the decision to cancel the public event at the palace, which is attended every year by many people in close proximity, after considering the risk of the virus spreading.”

A statement from the agency added: “His Majesty’s appearance in the morning, as well as the public signing of the greeting book, will be cancelled.”

People wait for the train in Tokyo's Ginza area on February 17, 2020 Getty

Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, were due to address the public three times this weekend from the balcony of the Imperial Palace Getty

The Emperor’s birthday is a national holiday on the Japanese calendar, currently celebrated on February 23.

On the day, officials open the gates of the Imperial Palace to the public, and the emperor and his wife step out to crowds of people.

Katsunobu Kato, the Japanese Health Minister, warned the nation was entering a “new phase” of the outbreak and advised people to avoid all “non-essential” gatherings.

He said: “We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings.

“We want the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places.”