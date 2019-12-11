Lead singer of Swedish pop rock duo Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, has died aged 61. Getty

“We also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met.”

Marie enjoyed a very successful solo career before teaming up with lifelong friend, Per Gessle, and creating the iconic pop rock band Roxette in 1986.

Roxette’s unique sound proved popular with Swedes, but it wasn't until their released the single The Look from their second album Look Sharp! that they achieved international stardom.

"It was their first No 1 single on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and would be followed by 'Listen To Your Heart', 'It Must Have Been Love' and 'Joyride'," the statement said.

Following the news of Marie's death, Per has shared an emotional tribute to his friend, in which he credited her as an “outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer”.

He wrote: “Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years.

The singer-songwriter’s management team revealed in a statement the 61-year-old passed away on Monday, following a 17-year battle with cancer. Getty

“I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour.

“All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same,” he concluded.