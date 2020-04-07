MUST WATCH: Roseanne Barr says coronavirus is a ruse to get rid of rich boomers

Roseanne Barr is never far from controversy , and this time, the loud-mouthed American has some bizarre thoughts on COVID-19.

The disgraced actress appeared on former SNL star Norm MacDonald's YouTube series, Quarantined With Norm MacDonald on Sunday when she made the outlandish claims.

'You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation,' the 67-year-old began.

'The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their [money], you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.'

Norm added: 'There's so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society, that would be a good thriller.'