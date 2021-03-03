“If you ask me about a God damn kangaroo." Getty

She went on to say that the reason these questions strike a cord is because unlike what most people think, she is a “city” girl and doesn’t have much exposure to the country's famous wildlife.

“It's as foreign to me as it is to them, because I grew up in the city,” Rose said. "I'm a city mouse.”

When asked if she was going to snap back at them one day, Rose said: “Yeah I am. I'm going to snap.”

“If you ask me about a God damn kangaroo,” she joked.

Rose shared her frustrations in a podcast interview. Instagram

This isn’t the first time Rose has shared her frustration with being asked these types of questions, where in a 2016 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert she was asked about Australia’s “dangerous” wildlife, to which she replied with:

"I grew up in the city, so like for me, I'm as much as a city person as I am a New York person, you know what I mean? So like the danger of it, I don't really relate to," Rose said.

She also joking said that everyone who isn’t from Australia thinks she rode to work every day on a kangaroo, which she called "bulls**t."

Rose currently lives in the Unites States with husband Bobby and their kids. Getty

The Sydney-born actress currently resides in the United States with her husband of nine years, Bobby Cannavale, and their two sons. The couple recently travelled back to Australia while Bobby filmed his Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Rose later returned to the United States and was spotted last month in Los Angeles filming her Apple TV+ dramedy Physical.