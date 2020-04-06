The family approves too! Supplied

The young couple were pictured mounting their bikes before cycling off for their date. An onlooker said they appeared very much at ease in each other’s company.

Robert seems very happy. Supplied

Cute date! Supplied

The pair are believed to have met on Instagram after Elisha confessed she had a little crush on the son of the late Stevie Irwin.

Elisha visited Australia Zoo and posted a sweet note on Instagram: “Yesterday I went to Australia Zoo and told @robertirwinphotography how I felt.”

Now, friends say they think Robert may have found his match. Robert is said to be smitten with his new girlfriend and hopes his family will accept her as much as they did Chandler.

Is Elisha the one for Robert? They have been inseparable since meeting. Instagram

“Robert and Elisha have so much fun together,” says a source. “And he is very protective of her.”

The insider adds that Robert is the happiest he has been since meeting Elisha.

“Everyone just loves seeing Robert so happy, especially Bindi and Terri. They just hope it lasts and that Robert doesn’t have his heart broken. He deserves a nice girl and everyone is hoping Elisha is the one.”

Supplied

And there’s no doubt that Robert is hoping for his own fairytale ending – just like Bindi and Chandler.

“Bindi and Chandler, words cannot describe how happy and proud I am that today you started your married life,” the 16-year-old wrote in a post featuring his sister’s wedding photo. “It truly was an emotional and beautifully spontaneous day.”

