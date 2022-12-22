Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 following an injury from a stingray, and in the timeless videos he confesses his children are the reason he was born. Instagram

The emotional video featured Steve cradling his newborn son in his arms and many more clips from Roberts childhood – even little Bindi could be seen!

"When they're ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside," Steve began as the video began displaying clips from Robert following in his dad's footsteps as a true wildlife warrior.

"Then, and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal. And my job will be done and I guarantee you it'll be the proudest moment of my life."

Robert Irwin was only three years old when he lost his father, Steve but that short amount of time the Australian legend knew his son would be a wildlife warrior.

When the video ended, Robert wiped away a tear and joked: "Making me cry on my birthday."

"It means the absolute world. I just think it's such a privilege, personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad.

"He gave his life, quite literally, for wildlife conservation and to make the world a better place," he said. "I just hope he'd be proud."

Robert is undoubtedly a man of many talents, but he hopes he can find his own way to "continue a legacy that is so profound."