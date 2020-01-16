Robbie Williams on The Project Ten

Teddy and Princess Charlotte at Eugenie's wedding Getty

"I'm sat here and the Queen is sat there," Robbie said.

"To be honest with you, Teddy doing the thing, all you are worried about is her f**king up.

"Don't f**k this up, so she didn't f**k this up," he laughed.

"There is one moment when the kids go out [on the steps] and they are waving and Teddy goes [shoots her arm into the air like a rock star and bites her bottom lip] like Freddy Mercury ... It's in the DNA," Robbie said.

Teddy acting like a rock star at Eugenie's wedding TEN

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field have three kids together, Teddy, Collette and Charlton.

The Kids singer insisted that while he's definitely a "softie" as a parent, he's also wary of raising his kids to avoid arrogance.

"I only pretend to be arrogant, I’m not really," he said of his stage persona."But like pomposity, arrogance and ill manners just make my skin crawl."

"And any sign of that in my kids, I do come down like a ton of bricks. That being said, I’m full of praise when they get things right and 95 percent of the time, they’re getting things right."

