'It’s probably why I am on such good form today. It takes nearly dying for someone like me to change the way they live,' he told The Sun.

'I’ve always thought I was protected and I’ve gone out of my way to test that hypothesis. Like a cat, I’ve had a billion lives.

'But this was the closest and scariest. I also had this f***ed up feeling that I was immortal. But all is OK with my brain now.'

In 2017, Robbie found himself dribbling and unable to move his arm.

He was later rushed to intensive care, where it was discovered he had brain abnormalities.

A previous addict, spent the next years undergoing yoga and pilates to help him nurse back to health.

'I’m a very anxious person, and that had also taken hold of my life, and I needed to find a way to deal with it,' he told the outlet.